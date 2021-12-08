HSHS Hospitals Offer Carbon Monoxide Safety Tips

Carbon monoxide (CO) is often called “the silent killer” because it is an odorless and colorless gas. Every year more than 400 people in the United States die from CO poisoning not linked to fires and more than 4,000 are hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CO is produced when you burn fuel in vehicles, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, gas ranges, furnaces and fireplaces. CO can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it. In some cases, fatal levels of CO can be produced in minutes.

As the weather becomes colder, people are turning up their heating systems and need to use caution. Everyone is at risk for CO poisoning.

According to medical experts at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, it’s important to know the symptoms of CO poisoning so you can recognize them. CO isn’t as easily identifiable as smoke from a fire or the smell of mercaptan, which is added to natural gas so it gives off the smell of rotten eggs.

Symptoms of CO poisoning include:

Headache

Dizziness

Upset stomach/vomiting

Confusion

Weakness

Loss of consciousness

Tips to prevent CO poisoning include:

Annual checks of your heating system, water heater and other gas or coal-burning appliances by a qualified technician.

Install battery operated CO detectors in your home.

Never use a generator inside your home, basement or garage, or less than 20 feet from a window, door or vent.

Never use a portable gas camp stove indoors.

Have chimneys cleaned annually by a professional and be sure your damper is open before lighting a fire.

Never use a gas oven to heat your home.

Never let your car run idle while in the garage or other enclosed space.

For more information about CO poisoning and prevention tips, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.