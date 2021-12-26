Huge Prison Sentence In Bond County Case

Wednesday afternoon in Bond County Circuit Court, a rural Pocahontas man was given the longest sentence ever issued in this county.

Last month, Johnathon Mazur, age 38, was found guilty by a Bond County jury of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of criminal sexual assault.

At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Mazur was sentenced to 168 years in prison. He must serve at least 85 percent of that time.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann recommended 55 years on each count of predatory criminal assault and 13 years for each count of criminal sexual assault. Mazur was given 30 years on each predatory count and 12 years on each of the others.

The law sets the maximum at 60 years and 15 years, and they must be served consecutively.

The victim was under 13 years of age when the crimes were committed. Charges were filed in October of 2020.

Before giving the sentence, Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer told the defendant his actions have caused tremendous harm to a child which will possibly be life-long.

The victim read a brief impact statement, which said “I hate you for putting me in this position. The things you did to me have changed me forever.”

Attorney for the defendant, John Abel, said Mazur will file an appeal.

State’s Attorney Mann was pleased with the sentence and felt justice was served. She said the prosecution’s successful outcome was a group effort by police, the Department of Children and Family Services, the Madison County child advisory center, and medical professionals.