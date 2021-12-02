I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic Enters 19th Year

The lineup is set for the 19th annual I-70 Baseball Coach’s Clinic in 2022, which is hosted by the Greenville High School baseball program.

Comets’ Assistant Coach and Greenville High Athletic Director Joe Alstat said the clinic has been a success for many years. He said this year will be a bit of a hybrid clinic, incorporating their usual live sessions and the virtual sessions that were necessary during the pandemic last year. The dates for the clinic are January 16 and 17 and the event is open to anyone.

According to Alstat, many of the virtual speakers will address various topics about coaching and motivation.

More information, including how to register and the virtual speakers, is available at I70clinic.com.

City of Greenville Tourism provides some funding for the I-70 clinic.

An interview with Alstat will air Saturday morning on WGEL’s Sports Shop.