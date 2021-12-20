ISP Investigate Officer Involved Shooting In Jerseyville

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 6 was requested to investigate an officer involved shooting that occurred in the 18000 block of US Route 67 in Jerseyville.

On Dec. 18, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., an unknown suspect entered a home in the 18000 block of US Route 67 in Jerseyville. The suspect held the resident of the home hostage for several hours. The resident was able to escape and called police.

Deputies from the Jersey County Sherriff’s Department arrived on scene. Reportedly, a subject, later identified as James P. Izard, 37-year-old male from Alton, fired shots at deputies and the deputies returned fire. After the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) arrived on scene officers were able to enter the home and clear the residence. Izard was found deceased a short time later. At this time, it is unknown if Izard was struck by gunfire from the officers.

The investigation is still open and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.