Lemonade Stands Safe Under New IL Law

A new law on the books will prevent children’s lemonade stands from being shut down for not having a permit thanks to State Senator Patrick Joyce (D-Essex).

This new law was inspired by 12-year-old Hayli Martinez, whose lemonade stand in Kankakee was flagged by local officials and shut down.

“All kids deserve the chance to learn entrepreneurship from an early age,” Joyce said. “Hayli’s Law is a good step toward making that happen and will allow our young entrepreneurs to dream big without any hurdles.”

Under this measure, the Illinois Department of Public Health, a local health department or public health district cannot regulate the sale of lemonade or nonalcoholic drinks or mixed beverages by a person under age 16. The law also prevents authorities from requiring a permit for children to sell lemonade on private properties or in a public park.

Public Act 102-0078 takes effect Jan. 1, 2022.