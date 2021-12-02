Library Board Meeting Friday, Library Opening Late Saturday

The Greenville Public Library’s Finance and Records Committee is meeting Friday, December 3.

The session begins at 4 p.m. in the library.

Items on the agenda include an employee salary adjustment, a new radiator for the library and an update on the real estate tax payment.

The Greenville Public Library will be open Saturday, December 4, but the front door will be unlocked later than usual.

Library director Jo Keillor advised the library will be open from 10 to 11:50 a.m. this Saturday only.

After that, the normal Saturday opening time of 9 a.m. will be back in effect.