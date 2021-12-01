Library Coloring contest

The Greenville Public Library is hosting a Christmas Coloring Contest for children through 13 years of age.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the contest will run from December 1 through December 17 and includes age groups of 6 and under, 7 to 10, and 11 through 13. You can pick up coloring sheets at the library or on their website (or download one below). There will be one winner for each age group and they will win a gingerbread house kit

Click below to hear more:

Once again, entries must be turned in no later than December 17.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115 or go to the library’s website.