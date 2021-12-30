Madden Stopped In Greenville

The sports world is mourning the death of former pro football coach and TV broadcaster John Madden, who died Tuesday at the age of 85.

Madden is credited by many for greatly increasing the popularity of NFL football in his 10 years as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and his time as a TV color commentator from 1979 to 2008.

There is a connection between John Madden and the City of Greenville.

Madden was not a fan of flying, so during his broadcasting career he had his own bus which traveled the country to his broadcast assignments.

On one of those trips, the year is not known by WGEL, the Madden bus turned off Interstate 70 at Exit 45 and stopped at the Mid State Truck Plaza, known locally as Skelly’s. It was located south of the interstate in the location where Comfort Inn & Suites is now located.

It’s not known if the Greenville stop was due to needing fuel or if Madden was attracted by the large “SMORGASBORD” sign on top of the building.

There was a buzz in town about the Madden bus being at the truck stop. WGEL’s Jeff Leidel remembers going there. An autograph hunter, Jeff arrived with an index card and pen in hand.

He did not get to see Madden, but asked someone with him if Madden would autograph the card.

The card was passed onto the bus and Jeff got his autograph (pictured above).

Eventually, Madden announced he was starting his own hall of fame of places he has stopped. Mid-State Truck Plaza was named as one of those sites.

The business owners played up the recognition, having Madden Hall of Fame hats and other items printed.

On a Sunday afternoon, believed to possibly be the day of a Super Bowl, a ceremony was held at Mid-State Truck Plaza. A cardboard life-size cutout of Madden was set up and visitors gathered to bask in the recognition from John Madden.

At least one St. Louis television station was on hand for the big event and aired a story that night.

Any WGEL listener who know the dates of Madden’s stop or when the ceremony was held at the truck stop is asked to call the station at 664-3300.