Man & Woman Found Deceased In Mulberry Grove

A deceased male and female were discovered inside their home in Mulberry Grove Wednesday. Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a welfare check on the home of 73 year old Leon D. Durbin and 73 year old Mary H. McFarland, on Second Street in Mulberry Grove. Upon entering the home the found Durbin and McFarland deceased.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services was called to the scene and no foul play was suspected.

Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has conducted autopsies on both individuals and while final results won’t be in for a while, he expects the ruling to be natural causes.