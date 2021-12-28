MG School Board Holds Hearing Before Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education held a 24/24 hearing Monday evening before its regular meeting.

At the end of the hearing, the board passed a motion to ban Cody Belcher, a Unit 1 parent, from all school events and meetings for the remainder of the school year.

The vote was 7-0.

The motion stated the reason for the action was Belcher’s alleged violation of Board Policy 8:30 by engaging in disruptive, harassing, and intimidating conduct. That allegedly occurred last month in the presence of Superintendent Bobby Koontz.

Belcher appeared and spoke at Monday’s hearing.

The regular meeting followed, and after a closed session, the board accepted the resignations of Miranda Lindahl as the district nurse and Lois Moore as a custodian.

Superintendent Koontz reported the majority of the tax money from Bond County has been received. He expects the remaining payment to be received in January.

The board discussed replacement of the heating and air conditioning system at the elementary school. The superintendent will do more research on the subject and it will be talked about at the January meeting.