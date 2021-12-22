MG Student Awarded GU McAllaster Honors Scholarship

Greenville University is pleased to name Dakota Kruep of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, as a recipient of the full-tuition McAllaster Honors Scholarship. This $29,998 scholarship is offered for fall 2022 and is renewable annually.

Dakota exhibits the leadership qualities and academic excellence the University and scholarship sponsors look for when choosing a recipient.

“I’m excited that Dakota has been awarded the institution’s McAllaster Honors Scholarship,” says Dewayne Neeley, member of the McAllaster Honors Program Scholarship Committee. “I had the opportunity to meet Dakota at Scholarship Day and observe her working through a group project with peer students. I was impressed with her confidence, her quiet leadership, and her ability to work with others.”

Dakota is involved in several activities at her high school, including cheerleading, student council, and FFA, and she will be part of the cheer program at GU.

“It feels like a dream, I couldn’t believe it when I found out [I received the scholarship],” Dakota says. “I’m excited to represent the McAllaster Honors Scholarship.”

The McAllaster Honors Scholarship program nurtures excellent students who are especially gifted to serve God and neighbor through the work of Christian learning and research.

“Learning is a joyous enterprise,” said longtime GU Professor of English Elva McAllaster, namesake of GU’s honors program. Students will understand what she meant when they take part in this intimate learning community with its rich academic, social, and spiritual experiences.

Program opportunities include uniquely challenging academic coursework, an honors thesis, and special events.

To qualify for the McAllaster Scholars program, students must have a high school GPA of 3.3 or higher. The program is limited to thirty students per year.

Dakota will be a part of a group of scholars who will be trained for future leadership on campus, host events for other groups, and promote academic pursuits throughout the campus community. We congratulate Dakota Kruep on this auspicious award.

Greenville University has a unique approach to student scholarships, investing in students who receive leadership scholarships, preparing them for leadership on campus and for lives of character and service beyond their years in college.

One hundred percent of students at Greenville University receive some form of financial aid. To qualify for this and other scholarships at Greenville University, apply at Greenville.edu/apply.