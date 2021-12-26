Montgomery County Sheriff Honors

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has honored three employees for accomplishments this year.

Announcing the honorees was Sheriff Rick Robbins.

Correctional Officer Jim Stitt received the Correction Division Employee of the Year Award.

The Patrol Division Employee of the Year was Lance Weitekamp, a deputy sergeant and the K-9 handler with the department.

The overall and Telecommunications Division recipient of Employee of the Year went to Telecommunicator/LEADS Coordinator Jeff Wilson.

Sheriff Robbins said each of the honorees contribute to the safety and preservation of our great county.