Moore Home Open For Christmas Tours Dec 10-11 & 17-18

For the fourth year, John and Esther Moore, of Greenville, will be opening their home during the holidays, inviting community members to enjoy a variety of Christmas lights, displays, interactive experiences and more. This year’s open house will take place over two weekends: Friday and Saturday, December 10 and 11, and December 17 and 18, from 6 to 9 PM each evening. The Moore’s home is located at 303 Charles Avenue in Greenville.

Esther Moore told WGEL they started this annual tradition because there seems to be a lot of anger, stress, and anxiety in the world and it’s important to remember our neighbors and what’s truly importance to us. She said she also does it because it’s of the utmost importance for her to celebrate Christmas as the birth of Christ. She said she hopes the open house can help make one day or one part of the year a happy occasion and help folks unwind and de-stress.

Moore said between 550 and 600 people attended the open house last year, prompting the decision to expand it to two weekends this year. The Moore’s exterior lights display won the City of Greenville holiday lights contest two years ago and won the Fan Favorite category last year.

Moore told us greeters will welcome visitors as they come to the home. The entire house is decorated. Santa is there for visits and will give presents to the younger kids. The gift bags contain craft projects that parents can do with their kids at home. Mrs. Claus is making cookies and cocoa. There will be a singing reindeer, a photo booth, and several additional photo opportunities.

There is no charge to enjoy the open house, but donations are accepted.

