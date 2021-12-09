Mulberry Grove Village Board To Buy Property

After recently buying five lots near the village hall, the Mulberry Grove Village Board, meeting Monday night, jumped at the offer to obtain three more lots in the same area.

Mayor Cherie Henson reported to board members that the owner of the three lots on School Street, Barbara Phipps, offered to sell the lots for a total of $3,000. A motion was quickly passed to have an ordinance drafted by the attorney for the purchase of the property.

When the transaction is completed, the village will own all of the lots on the block, south of the alley that runs along the village hall.

The board favored a proposal for a soup supper to be held, probably in February, with the proceeds going to the Mulberry Grove Cemetery.

Several board members commented money is needed for the upkeep of the cemetery.

The board agreed to the meeting schedule for 2022. All meetings will be the first Monday of the month. They will start at 7 p.m. during Daylight Saving Time, and 6 p.m. on standard time.

The board made the final payment of Illinois EPA funds for the water line replacement project, certifying the completion of the work.

The village is borrowing around $100,000 for its share of the project. Mayor Henson reminded the board that monthly payments will have to be made starting one year from now.

IEPA will set up a payment plan.