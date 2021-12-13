Multiple Tornado Warnings Hit WGEL Listening Area Friday Night

A string of tornado warnings hit the WGEL listening area Friday night. The National Weather Service said a large dangerous tornado was over Edwardsville about 8:30PM Friday night and the same rotation would track right over Sorento thirty minutes later, near 9PM.

There was also a tornado warning that caused a delay in the Comets Basketball game Friday night, as those at the game were sheltered in a hall way while the storm passed. Strong rain and 60+ mile per hour winds were also a part of this storm system.

Later in the evening ad second round of severe storms hit the same areas. Another round of tornado warnings were issued for Bond, Madison, Fayette, Montgomery and Clinton Counties.

Damage was reported in multiple parts of the listening area.

The Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville was struck by an EF-3 rated tornado with tops winds of 150 mph and suffered major damage. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports six people have been confirmed deceased that were in the warehouse, including 62 year old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle. According to ABC7 in Chicago, 45 workers made it out of the building safely and the Post-Dispatch reported authorities said no one was missing as of Sunday.

Five tornadoes have been confirmed our region by the National Weather Service, including one that KSDK reports touched down near Sorento in northern Bond County, which continued to near Coffeen Lake, then to north of Ramsey and on to Shelby County. The highest damage rating for tornadoes in Bond, Montgomery, and Fayette Counties was an EF-1 with top winds of 110 mph.