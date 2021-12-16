Park District Board Passes Levy

The Kingsbury Park District Board, on Monday night, unanimously approved a new tax levy for real estate taxes to be paid in 2022.

The levy is $361,200, which represents a 4.6 percent increase over the taxes received this past year. The dollar increase is $16,039.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the figure was based on a possible increase of three percent in the assessed valuation. There is no way to know, at this time, what next year’s equalized assessed valuation will be.

The board approved a motion to hire RP Coatings to recoat the concrete floor in the bath house at the swimming pool. The cost is $9,600.

Sauerwein reported the company will strip off the old coating, fill cracks and divits in the concrete, and apply a new coating.

Two representatives from a local pickle ball club approached the board about the park district providing four outdoor pickle ball courts.

While the board made no commitment, none of the commissioners stated opposed to the courts. Sauerwein said possible locations could be William S. Wait Park property or Jaycee Park.