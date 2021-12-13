Plummer’s Youth Council Meets

Dozens of students from eight counties in the Illinois 54th legislative district met recently as part of Senator Jason Plummer’s Youth Advisory Council.

They were able to immerse themselves in state government and learn about the process of passing new state laws.

The session was held at Kaskaskia College’s satellite campus in Vandalia.

The students met and heard from local elected officials. During the afternoon they worked in small groups to discuss and develop ideas for new legislation.

Senator Plummer reported the students had the opportunity to learn about making policy, how policies are enacted into law, how that affects families and communities, and how they can have an impact on the process.