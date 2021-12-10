Preliminary IL Firearm Deer Harvest Totals

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced hunters took a preliminary total of 71,675 deer during the seven-day 2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season that concluded Dec. 5. Hunters harvested a final total of 77,160 deer during the firearm season in 2020.

The preliminary harvest for the second segment of the 2021 firearm season Dec. 2-5 was 21,375, compared with 29,432 during the second season in 2020. The preliminary harvest for the first segment of this year’s firearm season Nov. 19-21 was 50,300 deer.

Remaining 2021-22 deer season hunting opportunities in Illinois in include:

Muzzleloader-only deer season Dec. 10-12

Late-winter antlerless-only deer season and Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) deer season, in designated counties only, Dec. 30-Jan. 2 and Jan. 14-16

Archery deer season continues through Jan. 16, 2022.

Details on the late-winter season are available online at: https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Late%20Winter%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf

Details on the CWD season are available online at:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Documents/2021-2022%20Special%20CWD%20Season%20Hunting%20Information_DJS.pdf

A map showing the counties open to the late-winter and CWD seasons can be found

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/programs/CWD/Documents/Late_Winter_CWD_Map.pdf

For more deer hunting information, visit:

https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary firearm deer season harvest totals for 2021 by county, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2019, is below: