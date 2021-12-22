Public Hearing and Board Vote on the Closure of the Sorento School Building Is Postponed

The Unit 2 School Board meeting to consider the possible closure of the Sorento school has been postponed. Below is a statement from board President Randi Workman.

“Please be advised that, at the recommendation of Dr. Wes Olson, Superintendent, and in my capacity as Board President, the Board of Education is cancelling the public hearing concerning the closure of the Sorento school building, scheduled this evening at 6:55 p.m. Additionally, the Board will postpone taking any action to vote on the closure of the Sorento school building at is regular board meeting, scheduled this this evening at 8:00 p.m.

Dr. Olson and the Board members have received numerous questions and requests for information related to the proposed closure of the Sorento school building. While the District has responded to several requests for information, other requests are still being processed and documents are being reviewed and identified for disclosure.

The Board has every intent to ensure the process of considering the closure of the Sorento school building is transparent; stakeholders are provided all necessary information, and questions about the plan moving forward, should the Board vote to close the Sorento school building, are answered. The Board values and appreciates the feedback from parents and community members and will continue to listen to and respect the views of all stakeholders.

The Board will schedule additional public hearings in the future, at which time the public will be provided additional opportunities to make comments to the Board members and present information for the Board’s consideration prior to any final Board vote on whether or not to close the Sorento school building.”

Again the meeting to consider the possible closure of Sorento School has been postponed.