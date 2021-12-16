Scooters Coffee Purchases Land In Greenville

The Illinois Business Journal reports property from the Nick Boudouris estate has been purchased by Boundless Enterprises, doing business as Scooters Coffee.

The property is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of Illinois Route 127 and Route 40 in Greenville.

WGEL contacted Greenville Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson, who confirmed the property has been purchased. She noted the city has not issued any permits at this time for a Scooter’s Coffee business.

Boundless Enterprises LLC is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It has Scooter’s Coffee shops in Highland and Glen Carbon.