Scooter’s To Build In Greenville

Earlier this month, WGEL announced that Boundless Enterprises, doing business as Scooter’s Coffee, had purchased property in Greenville.

It has been learned a building permit has now been issued by the City of Greenville for a Scooter’s Coffee business on the northwest corner of the intersection of Illinois Rt. 127 and Route 40.

Greenville Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson said site work is expected to begin in the very near future.

Scooter’s Coffee was created in 1998 as a drive-through business. It sells a variety of drinks.

According to its website, Scooter’s now has about 400 locations throughout the United States. Two are in Highland and Glen Carbon.