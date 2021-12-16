Secret Santa Society Fire District Tour

The Bond County Secret Santa Society will escort Santa through Bond County communities over the next several days with the assistance of local fire departments.

They will visit the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District Thursday, December 16, starting at 6 PM in Old Ripley then moving to Pocahontas. They will stick to the main roads and populated areas.

On Friday, December 17, they will visit the Keyesport Fire Protection District starting at 4 PM. A map of that route follows:

Saturday, December 18, Santa will travel through the Smithboro Fire Protection District starting in Royal Lake at 12:30 PM, moving to Hookdale, Pleasant Mound and Smithboro.

Saturday at 3 PM, Santa will tour the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District. A Map is being currently being developed.

Santa will come through Greenville Sunday, December 19, at 3 PM. The map is below:

Santa will be riding fire trucks accompanied by personnel from the respective districts he tours.