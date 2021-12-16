Secret Santa Society Fire District Tour

By
WGEL
-

The Bond County Secret Santa Society will escort Santa through Bond County communities over the next several days with the assistance of local fire departments.

They will visit the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire District Thursday, December 16, starting at 6 PM in Old Ripley then moving to Pocahontas. They will stick to the main roads and populated areas.

On Friday, December 17, they will visit the Keyesport Fire Protection District starting at 4 PM. A map of that route follows:

Saturday, December 18, Santa will travel through the Smithboro Fire Protection District starting in Royal Lake at 12:30 PM, moving to Hookdale, Pleasant Mound and Smithboro.

Saturday at 3 PM, Santa will tour the Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District. A Map is being currently being developed.

Santa will come through Greenville Sunday, December 19, at 3 PM. The map is below:

Santa will be riding fire trucks accompanied by personnel from the respective districts he tours.

