SHED FIRE ON ROUTE 40

Greenville Fire Protection District was called out to a shed fire in the 900 block of Route 40 Monday afternoon. GFPD Chief Denny Wise told WGEL Radio the shed was full engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene. The approximately 30 by 20 feet shed was a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. Mulberry Grove responded for mutual aid along with Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire department.

