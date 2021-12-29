Smithboro District Fire Call Leads To Request

Smithboro Fire protection District firefighters responded to an alarm in Royal Lake at 8:11 p.m. Monday.

Fire Chief Bryant Briggs told WGEL a passerby noticed the fire and called it in.

According to Briggs, it was a controlled burn in the area of Oklahoma and Wisconsin Streets.

Firemen were on the scene about 30 minutes to make sure there was no fire damage.

Chief Briggs asks area residents that if they are going to conduct controlled burns, they notify the Greenville Police Department, which dispatches all Bond County fire departments.