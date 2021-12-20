Sorento Christmas Lights Contest Winners

The Sorento Community Development Organization has announced the winners of this year’s Christmas Lights Contest in the village.

First place went to Dena and Phil Petroline who received a $100 prize

Second place went to Phoebe Radcliffe who received a $50 prize

Third place went to Fred and Kim Houchlei who received a $25 prize

Honorable mention went to Darrell and Debbie File.

The Sorento Community Development Organization expressed their thanks to the judges for the contest and to everyone who participated in the contest.