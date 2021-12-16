Sorento School Closing Public Hearing

The first of three public hearings regarding the possible closure of Sorento School was held Wednesday evening at Unit 2 high school. Approximately 100 attended.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the district enrollment has declined, the cost of doing business is going up and shortages exist in the labor market. He is recommending Sorento School be closed.

Olson said the recommendation is for the school to be closed at the end of this school year and reallocate staff and student resources to provide targeted intervention and support that align with the needs of Unit 2 students. He said certified positions could be added to directly address learning loss and the social/emotional needs of students. Olson also noted that the district is experiencing a labor shortage with unfilled positions for non-certified staff.

Fifteen individuals spoke at the public hearing, all opposed to the closing and several criticizing the superintendent.

Don Wall was the first to step up to the microphone. He said he was told closing the school was not a fiscal issue and questioned if that was the case, why is the matter being considered. He noted that the students and community are in favor of keeping the school open and believe that’s what’s best for the students and community.

Wall said Sorento was only down twelve students over four years and zero students over three years, noting declining attendance is more of an issue at other schools. He urged the board, “Don’t let the administration keep rushing votes and pushing you into decisions that clearly need more planning before acting.”

Melissa Goymerac was upset how parents found out about the proposal and the fact that none of the hearings are scheduled in Sorento. “Parents got nothing directly about this until more than a week after the public notice was published, which was less than 48 hours before this first hearing,” she said. “So if it was your intent to have an open and honest process that we can all trust and buy into, that the fix is not in and the votes are not already counted, this is really not the way to do it. I am deeply disappointed by the lack of transparency and I think that you’ve fallen short of the oath that you all took to work openly with this community.”

Additional hearings are scheduled for Thursday, December 16th, at 4:30 PM in the Unit 2 High School library and Wednesday, December 22, at 6:55 PM in the Unit 2 High School auditorium.