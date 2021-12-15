Southwestern Cooperative Crews Busy After Tornado

The tornado that went through parts of Bond, Montgomery and Fayette counties last Friday night led to repair work by crews of Southwestern Electric Cooperative.

Joe Richardson, communications coordinator for Southwestern Electric, said at the height of the situation, 360 users were without power.

The cooperative experienced sporadic outages in Madison and Bond counties. Most of those locations had power restored Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Richardson reported most of the cooperative’s damage occurred in Fayette County where about 25 poles were broken and nearly a mile of electric lines went down. He indicated approximately 200 people lost power there.

Crews worked Friday night and Saturday morning and by 10 a.m. Saturday, 140 of the customers had power back. The remaining 60 had electricity restored by Saturday evening.