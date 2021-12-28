St. John’s Nursing Grads Include Breese Student

Fifteen students graduated with Bachelor of Science (BSN) degrees in nursing from St. John’s College of Nursing on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. The Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement was held at Christ the King Parish in Springfield, Illinois.

The accelerated class of 2021 graduates are:

Caittlynn Depew, BSN, Virden, Illinois

Hannah Fyfe, BSN, Springfield, Illinois

Madelyn Gleeson, BSN, Springfield, Illinois

Addison Hustedde, BSN, Breese, Illinois

Margaret Juhlin, BSN, Chatham, Illinois

David Kowalenko, BSN, Springfield, Illinois

Alyssa Laci, BSN, Clinton, Illinois

Alyssa Lira, BSN, Springfield, Illinois

Megan Morrow, BSN, Springfield, Illinois

Mira Oros, BSN, Hettick, Illinois

Greta Perez, BSN, Springfield, Illinois

Jessica Pierce, BSN, Chatham, Illinois

Whitney Runyon, BSN, Carlinville, Illinois

Rebecca Shields, BSN, Rochester, Illinois

Alexandra Yockey, BSN, Pleasant Plains, Illinois

“This commencement ceremony signifies the joyous accomplishments our graduates have achieved. The time is now for family and friends to celebrate their hard work,” said Charlene Aaron, PhD, RN, chancellor of St. John’s College. “I have the utmost pride in our graduates and wish them a blessed nursing career.”

HSHS St. John’s Hospital will employ ten students from this graduating class. The college’s partnership with St. John’s enables students to gain hands-on experience and to become familiar with hospital staff and procedures.

