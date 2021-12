An investigation is underway by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department regarding a vehicle that was stolen late Sunday afternoon.

The department was called about the theft at 5:45 p.m.

WGEL learned the 2003 Hyundai car was stolen from Tomahawk Campground, south of Millersburg, and was recovered a short time later in Jamestown.

Bond County Chief Deputy Josh Hill said equipment was taken off the vehicle. He added there is a potential suspect.