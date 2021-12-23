Summer Employment Available At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake is looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2022 summer recreation season. Carlyle Lake offers a great work experience opportunity for students pursuing a career in the field of biology, outdoor recreation, or natural resource management.

Student Trainee positions are available at the GS-02 level for currently enrolled college students and graduating high school seniors. Job openings are available for positions in the areas of Interpretive Services, Visitor Assistance, Facilities/Grounds Maintenance, and Environmental Stewardship at an hourly rate of approximately $12.51. During the summer term employees will work a 40-hour schedule. Candidates may be required to work a combination of days, nights, weekends, and holiday shifts. For this internship, we are seeking current students enrolled in an academic program that is closely related to the duties of this position. The desired academic program should cover Natural Resources, Biological Sciences, Outdoor Recreation, Law Enforcement, Communications, Agriculture, or related fields.

The vacancy is available online at www.usajobs.gov under the job announcement number. Applicants must create a USAJOBS account, build a profile, and create a resume. The job announcement can be located by entering the announcement number into the “keyword” search query on the homepage.

Applicants are strongly encouraged to call the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 for any questions or assistance in applying for these positions. This announcement closes on Monday, 17 January 2022 and complete application packages must be received on or before this date to be considered. The announcement number is SWGI214829835434PI. The direct link to the job announcement is https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/627681000

Basic Requirements and Qualifications are:

Must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a technical or vocational school, 2-year or 4-year college or university, graduate or professional school, at a qualifying educational institution on a half-time or full-time basis pursuing a qualifying degree or certificate.

Minimum education requirement of high school diploma or GED by 31 May 2022.

Must possess a valid driver’s license.

Subject to drug testing requirements.

Good academic standing with a cumulative 2.0 grade point average.

Transcripts and proof of enrollment/acceptance letter.

Detailed resume showing eligibility for this position.

Required to sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

Must be at least 18 years old.

For more information, please contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email carlylelake@usace.army.mil.