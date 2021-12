Midwest Service Group out of Vandalia is sending men and trucks of supplies to Kentucky Wednesday morning. The group is hoping to collect two or more full trailers of supplies to deliver.

Items needed include bottled water, cleaning supplies, shampoo/conditioner, body soap/children’s soap, socks and underwear, gas cans, and non-perishable food. Items were collected in Greenville Monday and will be collected Tuesday, December 14, in the parking lot of County Market in Vandalia.