Terry Barth Retires From Bradford National Bank

After 40 years of service, Terry Barth is retiring as a senior consumer lending officer at Bradford National Bank. The announcement was made by Bradford National Bank president Michael Ennen.

A public retirement reception will be held for Barth on Friday, December 10th from 1-3pm in the lobby of the main bank, located at 100 E. College in Greenville. Refreshments will be served.

Barth started working at the bank in 1981 and over the years has helped hundreds, if not thousands, of people with their home and auto purchases.

“I’ve seen both high and low interest rates over the years and many, many changes in the financial world,” Barth said. “It’s fascinating to look back and see how the banking industry has evolved.”

Many of his customers were generational. It was not uncommon for parents, who had been customers of Barth’s for years, to bring in their own children to see him when they needed their first loan.

“To many people, Terry was their loan officer,” Ennen said. “It was not uncommon to see several people sitting in the lobby awaiting their turn to meet with him. Even as the bank transitioned to digital lending, his customers still preferred to meet with Terry in person. There was a trust and confidence there.”

Bank staff recently hosted a luncheon for Barth in which friends, family members, and co-workers attended, paying tribute to his years of service. In addition to a retirement gift, he was presented with a plaque that read, “In appreciate to Terry Barth for 40 years of outstanding dedication to Bradford National Bank. We wish you a very happy and healthy retirement. Presented with our sincere thanks November 24, 2021.”

Ennen said, “Terry’s dedication, experience, and knowledge will be missed. We are blessed that he was with us all these years serving the bank and our community. We wish him an adventurous retirement.” He concluded, “Our current staff has learned much from Terry and we look forward to carrying on the outstanding tradition of service that he stood for.”

Barth said, “I’m going to miss all of the relationships I have formed over the years. My favorite part of the position was helping people with the purchase of their home. It was rewarding to be able to serve so many people these past 40 years.”