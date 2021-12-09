Unit 2 To Hold Hearings On Closing Sorento Elementary

The Bond County Unit 2 School Board of Education has posted a notice on its website of three public hearings to be held during the month of December. According to the notice, “The sole purpose of each of these hearings shall be to discuss the decision to close a school building and receive input from the community. The school building that the school board is considering closing is Sorento Elementary School…”

The first hearing will be Wednesday, December 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Unit 2 High School Library. The second will be Thursday, December 16, at 4:30 p.m. in the high school library. The third will be Wednesday, December 22, at 6:55 PM in the high school auditorium.