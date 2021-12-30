Unit Two Board Passes Tax Levy

At its December regular meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education passed a tax levy for taxes to be paid in 2022.

A truth in taxation hearing was held.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the process was a bit of a guessing game and not an exact formula. Olson said the hearing must be held if they expect the levy to increase more than 5% of what was extended the prior year. He said there is often a misconception of what the board is asking for. The superintendent said just because a hearing is required, does not mean taxes are going up at that rate.

Click below to hear more of his comments:

The new tax levy is $8,680,000, which is $750,757 more than was received this past year.

It was approved on a board vote of 5-1, with Stephanie Gerl casting the “no” vote and Brian Zeeb absent.

Don Wall of Sorento spoke at the truth in taxation hearing, voicing his opposition to the increase. He reminded the board of a non-binding referendum on the ballot last spring. Wall said it passed nearly two to one against raising taxes to fund new construction projects in Unit 2.