Unit Two Letter On Sorento School Situation

Bond County Community Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson has sent a letter to parents and families about the future of Sorento School.

Public hearings, considering the closing of Sorento Elementary School and to receive input from the community, are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week, and December 22, all at Greenville High School. They are Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the library, Thursday at 4:30 p.m. art the library, and 6:55 p.m. on December 22 in the auditorium.

The agenda for this Wednesday’s hearing is an overview of the proposal to possibly close Sorento School, the opportunity for comments from the public, and comments from school board members.

Anyone unable to attend a hearing, who wants to make a comment or has a question, can submit them to the unit office at elaesch@bccu2.org.

The superintendent states in the letter that the board of education has not taken any action on this matter. Olson said this can be a difficult and emotionally-charged topic, and a similar discussion occurred two years ago when the board was looking at elementary attendance zones, in-district boundary lines and balancing elementary class sizes.

Olson writes, “It was a difficult decision, as it is now.”

The letter also states the district is striving to better meet the needs of all students in a long-term, sustainable way, with limited resources. Olson mentioned district enrollment is decreasing, the cost of doing business is going up and shortages exist in the labor market.

The superintendent noted part of the discussion is the possibility of moving from two to three attendance centers at the elementary level, in an effort to do more with less.

Also scheduled at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday is a special school board meeting.

Board committees will discuss various topics. Sorento School is not listed as one of them.