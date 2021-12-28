Unit Two Personnel Action

At its final meeting of 2021, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items.

The retirement of Anne Langham, as a teacher at Greenville Junior High School, was accepted. It is effective at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

Nancy Hanratty and Nakita Pruitt were hired as special education paraprofessionals at the high school, beginning in January.

Ron Beavor was approved as a school bus driver for the remainder of this school year.

Hired as food service employees at five hours per day were Cyndi Fenton, Nicole Kennedy, Becky Hepler and Jennifer St. Jean.

Leaves of absence were granted to Sarah King, Diego Gamino, Jolene Notter, Barbara Goodson, Shayleen Lewis, Brooke Weiss., Tamara Thole and Nichole Spurgeon.

Personnel motions were made after the board came out of executive session.

It was announced no action would be taken at this time on changes to substitute employee compensation. Board Secretary Nate Prater reported the board decided not to work on it at the meeting.

Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson advised the district is posting personnel positions for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

They are a high school agriculture teacher, high school counselor, Director of Special Education and Student Services, business manager, and instructional coaches, two as behavioral specialists, two as reading interventionists, a school social worker and school psychologist.

Olson said the district is trying to get a head start in the process due to the competitive market.