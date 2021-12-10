Update On Salvation Army Campaign

The 2021 Bond County Salvation Army bell ringing campaign began just before Thanksgiving and extends through December 22.

Mary Young, from the local chapter, reported that collections so far total about half of the $28,000 goal. Eighty-five percent of the donations stay here to help people with heating, food, transportation and other basic needs.

Bells are rung every day except Sunday at Buchheit, Capri IGA and Dollar General in Greenville, and Casey’s in Mulberry Grove.

Young said checks can be made out to the Bond County Salvation Army and write bell ringing campaign on the memo line. They can be mailed to or dropped off at the Bradford National Bank main facility in Greenville.

Bell ringers are still needed at all locations through December 22. To sign up to ring, call Mary Young at 618-553-4353, Patti Brooks at 618-960-4789, or Dan Willis at Mulberry Grove at 618-326-8835.