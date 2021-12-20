Woods Rings Salvation Army Bell A Dozen Times

If you’ve been shopping in Greenville the past month and have noticed the Salvation Army kettles, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Chris Woods.

Woods, former professor of music at Greenville University and director of the Greenville Municipal Band, brings a festive feeling to the kettle by playing Christmas music on his trombone.

Mary Young, coordinator for bell ringers for the campaign, said she appreciates all of the bell ringers who volunteer, but Woods goes over and above.

By the time the campaign ends Wednesday night, Woods will have completed a dozen shifts this year.

You can see Woods and enjoy his trombone twice more.

He will be at Dollar General in Greenville for an hour, starting at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.