293 New Covid Cases, BCHD Staff To Work Remotely

The Bond County Health Department has announced 293 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week. That’s a sharp increase over the 203 cases that were reported last week.

Officials also report the Bond County Health Department has many positive cases among staff. After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, it has been determined that any employee who can work remotely will do so, effective immediately, through January 31.

The hope is that the current spike will have flattened out by that time and the risk of transmission will return to normal.

As throughout the pandemic, the guidance remains that people should continue to follow all the safety precautions, such as masking and social distancing, if you have to be out in the community.

The department has announced that they will be able to offer testing Thursday, January 13, from 9 to 11 AM at their testing facility behind the health department. For the latest updates on testing availability, follow the health department on Facebook.

Anyone with questions should call the health department at 664-1442.