BCHD Dealing With National Covid Test Shortage

The Bond County Health Department has been dealing with a shortage of Covid-19 tests in recent days. The department received a shipment of tests this past Monday and offered them to the community Tuesday, but were out once again and unable to conduct testing Wednesday.

The department has announced that they will be able to offer testing Thursday, January 13, from 9 to 11 AM at their testing facility behind the health department.

WGEL’s Ryan Mifflin spoke with Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert about the shortage of tests and how the health department is addressing it. Eifert said the shortage is nationwide and is caused, in part, because production of the tests was ramping down before the introduction of the Omicron variant.

Health department officials are looking into a Department of Health & Human Services funded program that would provide tests. The good news about the potential new tests is that they are more reliable than rapid tests, but the drawback is that test take 24-48 hours to come back from the lab.

For the latest on test availability, follow the Bond County Health Department on Facebook. For more, you can call 664-1442 or visit BCHD.us.

You can hear the full audio from our interview with Sean coming up Sunday on WGEL’s Public Affairs program.