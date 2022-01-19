BCMW Announces Energy Assistance Program

BCMW has announced funds are still available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills, plus furnace assistance.

The agency administers home energy assistance programs for Bond, Clinton, Marion and Washington counties.

The Low Income Heating Assistance Program began last September and applications are being taken through May 31. The furnace assistance program ends March 31.

Households are encouraged to apply, and they do not have to be behind in bill payments to benefit.

BCMW can also offer the Percentage of Income Payment Plan for eligible households who are customers of Ameren Illinois.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call the Bond County BCMW office at 664-3309, the Clinton County office at 526-7123, the Washington County office at 327-8476 or the Marion County office at 532-7388.