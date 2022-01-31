Bethalto Man Killed In Friday Crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has identified a Bethalto, Illinois, man that was killed following a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 900 Block of South Moreland Road in Bethalto Friday, January 28. Nonn reported 22 year old Traevon W. Ward’s vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

Ward was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office at 5:42 PM Friday.

A married couple from the Hartford, Illinois, area was treated at the scene by Alton Memorial Ambulance paramedics and taken to a local hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Bethalto and Illinois State Police. The Bethalto Fire Department, ARCH air ambulance, and other local fire department assisted at the crash scene.