Bond County 4-H Celebrates Achievement Awards

The Bond County 4-H Youth Representatives presented awards for the 2020-2021 year on behalf of Bond County 4-H in early December. The Annual Achievement Award Program is a special time for members throughout the county to be recognized for their successes, growth and leadership. The 4-H Youth Reps are older 4-H members who serve as representatives for the community at large, but also as role models to younger 4-H members.

Each year, the Outstanding First Year Member Award is given to a member who demonstrates active participation in their club, project area, and desires to explore other projects as they continue their 4-H career. This year J.J. Brown from the Dudleyville 4-H Club was given this honor.

Members who were recognized for reaching milestone years of membership included:

Five year members- Kasey Clanton, John Bohn Jr., Ella Kleiner, Wyatt Huber, Grady Quick, Megan Mollett, and Brock Timmermann.

10 year members-Morgan Wilderman and Joely Craver.

11 year/completion members-Brianna Ulmer and Brady Lingley.

4-H leaders are the backbone of the organization. Their patience, support, and guidance helps youth become the best they can be. Liz Trapp was recognized for five years of leadership while Janet Gum is was honored for 15 years as a 4-H leader. Carol Lingley and Robin Pruitt celebrated 50 years of dedication to 4-H.

The following awards were given in individual project areas based on the award applications filled out annually by the members.

The “Helping Hands” award is given annually to a 4-H member who goes above and beyond to make things happen. This award is for a 4-H member who really steps up and pitches-in. This year’s recipient was Leona Baum.

The “Learn By Doing” award is a special award dedicated to a 4-H member who has truly shown that he or she is learning by being a part of 4-H and is working hard to make themselves better through being a part of 4-H. This award was given to Bailey Unterbrink.

The American Youth Foundation sponsors the I Dare You Award. William H .Danforth, one of the founders of Ralston Purina, first offered this award in 1941. He was a successful businessman who dared young people to achieve their highest potential and influence others through leadership abilities. This award is given to a high school junior who exhibits personal integrity, balanced living, and a potential for leadership. Hailey Bohn was this year’s award winner.

Morgan Wilderman and Joely Craver were this year’s recipients of the Ken Kennedy Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is based on 4-H accomplishments, community involvement, and a personal essay about how 4-H has influenced their life.

The Allison Langham 4-H Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Brady Lingley for the 2020-2021 year. This scholarship is based on 4-H accomplishments, community involvement, and their personal essay.

Each year, an outstanding member award is presented to a 4-H member who is at least a high school junior whom has shown outstanding leadership qualities and been active with county activities and community service during their 4-H career. This year’s recipient was Joely Craver.

Craver has been an active 4-H volunteer, exhibited in a variety of 4-H shows at the county and state level in multiple project categories, has been a member of the 4-H Youth Representatives, and involved in 4-H horse judging, horse bowl and hippology contests.

The Bond County 4-H Alumni award honors a former member who continues their dedication to local 4-H after aging out of the program. Curtis and Cathy Simmonds, who were 11 year members of the Dudleyvillle 4-H Club, are the recipients of the 2021 Alumni award.

The Friend of 4-H award is given to an individual or business who has supported Bond County 4-H in many ways over the years. This year’s recipient is Wayne’s Produce.

Liberty 4-H Club treasurer, Addie Obermark, was awarded the treasurer’s award for the 2020-2021 year. The treasurer’s office is very important to individual clubs. They are responsible for keeping accurate financial records of their club’s activities.

The current 4-H year began on September 1, but enrollment is still open for new members. To get involved with Bond County 4-H, call the Illinois Extension Office at 618-664-3665.