Bond County Core Community Has Been Successful

The Bond County Core Community Program began in June of 2020 and is now in its third class.

Core Community Director Patrick Miller told WGEL the program works with families who have lived in generational poverty and who live below the federal government’s poverty level. The program is two parts and involves a 20-week class, focusing on budgeting and systemic issues related to poverty. A graduation is held following the class. Most students continue with the program into the second phase and are matched with a “friend” from the community who works with them on goals, resources, and more.

There were 12 graduates in the first two classes.

Miller said results of the program have been very positive. He said all graduates of the program in Greenville have said they experienced an increased sense of stability in their lives. Every six months, graduates fill out a sheet that goes into their finances and other “stability indicators”. Across the group of 12 graduates, their collective debt has been reduced by $81,000 and increased their income by about $10,000.

Recruitment for the next class begins in August when two open meetings will be held.

Financial donations for the program are always needed. Individuals can volunteer in a number of ways.

For more information go to Bond County Core Community on Facebook, or contact Miller at 616-309-4060 or email him at patrick.corecommunity@gmail.com.