Celebrating Dave Holden’s Impact On Athletes

Many are mourning the loss of Dave Holden of Greenville.

He passed away on January 17 due to a medical condition at the age of 60. He was an important part of Greenville University and a mentor to athletes throughout the area.

A native of California, Holden was an outstanding high school athlete and went on to play football at the University of Southern California.

He and his family eventually moved to Greenville where he served in several capacities for Greenville University. He helped create the GOAL program, was a dean and oversaw the college’s accreditation for many years.

Holden always kept himself busy coaching young athletes. He is the reason Greenville High School has a cross country program, according to GHS Athletic Director Joe Alstat.

Alstat said Dave’s daughters were the school’s first two cross country runners. The program grew each year and a boys’ team was added. Joe said Dave was a “giver” who poured himself into the student athletes at GHS.

Holden coached hurdlers at Greenville University the past five seasons and during the summer he was a throwing coach for the East St. Louis Railers track program.

A Celebration of Life for Dave Holden will be held Sunday, January 30 at 2 p.m. in the Greenville University Recreation Center.