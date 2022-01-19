Chamber Accepting Nominations For Turley Award

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for this year’s Gerald Turley Memorial Award.

Nomination letters should include a detailed biography of why the individual qualifies for the award with an emphasis on the areas listed in the criteria. They may be submitted to GreenvilleILChamber@gmail.com or mailed to the Greenville Chamber of Commerce at Post Office Box 283, Greenville, Illinois.

The deadline for nominations is March 1.

Those who have been nominated in the past, but not selected, may be nominated again.

Gerald Turley was a former mayor and supporter of the City of Greenville. The award was created in 1994 to honor a Greenville citizen who has demonstrated personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation and community leadership to promote the city.

The recipient of the Gerald Turley Memorial Award will be chosen by a special committee of the Chamber of Commerce. The award will be presented at a program in the spring.