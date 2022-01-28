City Buys Marti Building

The City of Greenville has purchased another building on North Second Street in its quest for a downtown plaza development.

Meeting Thursday night, the city council approved buying the building on the east side of Second Street, owned by Douglas Marti.

Mayor George Barber said the total purchase price is $185,000 with $1,000 earnest money due upon sale agreement. The closing date will occur by February 28. He said the city is thankful to Mr. Marti’s involvement in the sale process.

The city has plans to develop a downtown plaza, which would include a stage, seating area, water feature and visitor’s center. It would be on North Second Street, between College Avenue and Beaumont Avenue.

Before Thursday’s purchase of the Marti building, the city owned both corner buildings on the north side of the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street.

It has an option to buy the former Fusion Dance Center building along North Second Street.