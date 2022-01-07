City Looking For Economic Development Director

The City of Greenville is seeking applicants for the position of economic development director.

According to information posted by the city, regarding the position, the ideal candidate would be someone who will organize, administer and execute programs which encourage growth.

The individual will be responsible for effectively establishing relationships within the community, with prospective developers and governmental agencies.

The person in the position will oversee tax incentive financing, enterprise zones and other economic development programs.

The city prefers someone with a bachelor’s degree and a focus on public administration, economics or planning, with at least three years of prior economic or community development experience.

Additional information is available on the City of Greenville website at GreenvilleIllinois.com/hr.

Mark Sargis was the last economic development director and the position is now open.