City Manager Search Update, Interim Salary Addressed

The Greenville City Council is searching for new full-time city manager.

In late August of 2021, the retirement of Dave Willey led to City Clerk and Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson being appointed interim city manager.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Mayor George Barber said the city had engaged with a recruitment firm to assist with the search. He said many applicants were received several worthwhile and capable candidates have been interviewed. The mayor said as soon as there is anything to report an announcement will be made.

Later in the meeting, the council addressed salary payments to Nelson for her addition duties as interim city manager.

Mayor Barber said when the search for an interim began the council couldn’t find anyone better or more knowledgeable than Nelson. He said when the action was taken to install Nelson in the role, the increase in pay was forgotten. Barber said the council wanted to add 20 percent, retroactively, to her salary for the months she has served as interim City Manager.

The pay motion was approved on a 5-0 vote.

Nelson receives the back pay and will continue to receive the monthly amount until a new city manager is on duty.

Twenty percent of her salary is $1,481 every four weeks.