Council Approves Option On Downtown Building

The Greenville City Council met Tuesday and approved an option agreement to purchase a building on North Second Street.

The city is in the process of developing a downtown plaza, which would be in the area of the building in the option Owned by David Koerkenmeier, it is the former Fusion Dance Center location.

The city submitted a state grant application on Monday, hoping to receive money to help fund the project, and has been working with a developer on the plan.

Interim City Manager Sue Ann Nelson said the city became aware the owner was interested in selling the building and approached him to ask about a purchase option. The city is looking into many options and the proposed six-month option agreement would allow them to learn about many different aspects of the project, all of which will involve that property in some way. The option amount is equal to the amount of the most recent property taxes, which is $3,316, and a purchase price of $85,000 if they exercise the option.

Click below to hear more:

The city currently owns both buildings on the north side of the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street in downtown Greenville.